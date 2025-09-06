Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. $FBIZ

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. CWM LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $52.01 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 17.59%.The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Report on First Business Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph R. Kauten bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,336.80. This trade represents a 50.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason R. Graham bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $47,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $154,141.40. This represents a 45.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.