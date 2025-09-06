Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mistras Group Inc $MG

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Mistras Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MG opened at $9.73 on Friday. Mistras Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.