Banque Transatlantique SA Takes $51,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.9%

DECK stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.