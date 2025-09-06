Business First Bancshares, Inc. $BFST Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12,527.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director John P. Ducrest purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $323,971.92. This represents a 19.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 15.47%.The firm had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFST shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

