Banque Transatlantique SA Buys New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,263 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,741 shares during the period. UNICOM Systems Inc. raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 2,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

NYSE QBTS opened at $15.36 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,558,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,057,554. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,787 shares of company stock worth $6,389,513. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

