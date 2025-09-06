Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $68,000 in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,536 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 128,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,765 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 190.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 589,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 386,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 530,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,900. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,040,446 shares of company stock worth $27,247,305. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RKLB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

