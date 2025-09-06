The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $108,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $275.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $280.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

