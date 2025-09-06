Insider Selling: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Major Shareholder Sells $57,022.59 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 19,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $57,022.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,681,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,445.47. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XOS alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emerald Green Trust sold 19,333 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,945.84.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Emerald Green Trust sold 24,593 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $64,433.66.

On Thursday, August 28th, Emerald Green Trust sold 20,398 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,194.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emerald Green Trust sold 28,384 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $86,287.36.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $126,519.88.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. XOS had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a negative net margin of 91.56%.The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOS

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.