Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 5,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,890,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,707,450.20. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $310,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $202,800.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $60,417.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $83,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,005,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 11,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $140,910.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 1,186.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 42,900.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

