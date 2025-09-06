Harpreet Grewal Sells 186 Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.19, for a total value of $50,627.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,224.72. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Penumbra Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.80 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.93.
Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.
