Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 268,714 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 243,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

