John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 323.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 528,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 403,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 192.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 391,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 14,320.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 157,520 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 442.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

