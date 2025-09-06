Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $36.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

