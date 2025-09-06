Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Eurocell Stock Down 1.9%

ECEL opened at GBX 128 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £129.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,319.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 122.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.76.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Eurocell from GBX 300 to GBX 270 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eurocell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 3,643 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 per share, with a total value of £5,428.07. Also, insider Will Truman acquired 1,775 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 per share, for a total transaction of £2,644.75. Insiders have purchased 9,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.