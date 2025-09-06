Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Releases Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC opened at $17.93 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

In other news, Chairman Michael Doar bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 226,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784. This represents a 1.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,820 shares of company stock worth $220,491 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hurco Companies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.94% of Hurco Companies worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.