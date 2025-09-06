Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Releases Earnings Results

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Alfa Financial Software Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 247.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £732.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,886.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.13. Alfa Financial Software has a 1-year low of GBX 192.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.

