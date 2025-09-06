GEODNET Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (GEOD)

GEODNET (GEOD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, GEODNET has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GEODNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. GEODNET has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $394.25 thousand worth of GEODNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GEODNET alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110,752.52 or 0.99993016 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,667.83 or 0.99911994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00349510 BTC.

About GEODNET

GEODNET launched on September 20th, 2021. GEODNET’s total supply is 989,289,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,164,483 tokens. The official website for GEODNET is www.geodnet.com. GEODNET’s official Twitter account is @geodnet_.

GEODNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GEODNET (GEOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. GEODNET has a current supply of 989,289,568 with 317,164,483.62 in circulation. The last known price of GEODNET is 0.15522186 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $447,313.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geodnet.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GEODNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GEODNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GEODNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GEODNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GEODNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.