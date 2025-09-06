Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $84.83 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $84,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 131.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.71, for a total value of $2,589,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,260.18. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total transaction of $645,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 12,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,080,415.05. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,136 shares of company stock worth $8,380,342 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $327.70 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $202.91 and a 52 week high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $405.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.