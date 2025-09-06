Amundi Buys 507,290 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Amundi raised its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in International Paper were worth $91,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 472.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -486.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.