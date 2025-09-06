Amundi Has $91.41 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,867 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.37% of Iron Mountain worth $91,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $546,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.05 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.