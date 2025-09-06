Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 26,438 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 558.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,438 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $189,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $105,592,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $91.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

