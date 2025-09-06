4,520 Shares in Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR $BILI Bought by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 320.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BILI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

