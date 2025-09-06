200,000 Shares in Unity Software Inc. $U Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Unity Software by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 9,430,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,572 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $47,648,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $43,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 3,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,070 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $44.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The company had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,949,164.36. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares in the company, valued at $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,710,923. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.