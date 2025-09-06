Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires New Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 174,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,743,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.9%

HACK opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

