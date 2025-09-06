Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 230,868 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230,868 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 533,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 269,770 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,399,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,657,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

APTV opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

