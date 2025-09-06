Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $6.84 Million Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,093,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,844,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 163,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Brookdale Senior Living and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BKD opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $812.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.63 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 107.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.