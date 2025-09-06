EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 279.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

