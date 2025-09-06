Amy Ladd Sells 336 Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $466.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

