Wix.com Ltd. $WIX Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 115.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $91,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price target on Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $235.00 price objective on Wix.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $153.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

