Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires Shares of 1,448 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,260,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,764,000 after buying an additional 1,335,809 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,846,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,766,000 after buying an additional 3,577,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,484,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,923,000 after buying an additional 613,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPLG stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.74.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.