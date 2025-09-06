Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 1.5% increase from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

