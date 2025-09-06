Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Monday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 522.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a 1.5% increase from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
