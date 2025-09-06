Essex Property Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.57 (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 2.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 170.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $268.09 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.