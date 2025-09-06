First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.