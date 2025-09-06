First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 335.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
First Pacific Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About First Pacific
