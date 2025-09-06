Spark New Zealand Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0409 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.
Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
About Spark New Zealand
