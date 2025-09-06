Spark New Zealand Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0409 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.