Cettire (ASX:CTT) Insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney Buys 50,000 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $438.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.

About Cettire

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

