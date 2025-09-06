Cettire (ASX:CTT) Insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney Buys 50,000 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan(Jon) Gidney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00.
Cettire Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $438.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.
About Cettire
