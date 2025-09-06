Steven Vattuone Sells 3,222 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $18,043.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 623,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,354.40. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Steven Vattuone sold 6,394 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $35,294.88.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,549 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $19,271.07.

On Thursday, August 21st, Steven Vattuone sold 5,117 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $26,864.25.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Steven Vattuone sold 3,094 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $16,119.74.

On Friday, June 6th, Steven Vattuone sold 22,048 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $122,366.40.

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.47 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

ON24 declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ON24 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,172,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 845,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ON24 by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

