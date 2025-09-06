Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at UBS Group

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Docusign stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Docusign has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

