Insider Selling: Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) CFO Sells 35,405 Shares of Stock

Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Webb sold 35,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $23,013.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,048,371 shares in the company, valued at $681,441.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aeries Technology Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.57 on Friday. Aeries Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. Aeries Technology had a negative return on equity of 2,170.47% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

