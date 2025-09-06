Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,994 Shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $23,529.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,166. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 345 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $4,336.65.
  • On Monday, August 18th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 425 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $5,401.75.

SoundThinking Price Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $19.43.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 277,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSTI

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.