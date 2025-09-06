Nasim Golzadeh Sells 1,994 Shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $23,529.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,166. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 345 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $4,336.65.

On Monday, August 18th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 425 shares of SoundThinking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $5,401.75.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. SoundThinking, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $19.43.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 277,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth $2,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

