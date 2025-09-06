Edward Md Kaye Sells 1,029 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) Director Edward Md Kaye sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 152,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,820. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 135,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

