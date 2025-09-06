Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Get Docusign alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Docusign has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,074,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,960,000 after buying an additional 236,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,564,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,405,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Docusign by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,910,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Docusign by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,028,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after buying an additional 318,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Docusign by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,826,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,714,000 after buying an additional 1,440,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.