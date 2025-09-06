Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) CFO Sells $18,834.64 in Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $18,834.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,726.24. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elena Ridloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Elena Ridloff sold 8,836 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $221,606.88.

On Thursday, August 28th, Elena Ridloff sold 16,098 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $418,065.06.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Elena Ridloff sold 3,618 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $90,811.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Elena Ridloff sold 3,700 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $92,981.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1%

SION stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SION. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Featured Stories

