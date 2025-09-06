Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 113,515 Shares of Kellanova $K

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Kellanova worth $92,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. Kellanova has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 60.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

