Banque Transatlantique SA Takes $98,000 Position in Yum China $YUMC

Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Yum China has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.



Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

