Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Trex by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Wall Street Zen raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley raised Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Baird R W raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

