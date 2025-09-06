Head-To-Head Comparison: Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) vs. Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT)

Todos Med (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Todos Med and Performant Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Med 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare 0 4 1 0 2.20

Performant Healthcare has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 3.21%. Given Performant Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performant Healthcare is more favorable than Todos Med.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Todos Med and Performant Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Med N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare -0.64% -0.04% -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Todos Med and Performant Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Med N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare $122.98 million 4.90 -$9.90 million ($0.01) -763.00

Todos Med has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare.

Summary

Performant Healthcare beats Todos Med on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Med

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

