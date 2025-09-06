Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $9.15

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.1524.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.
SHLS stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%.The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
