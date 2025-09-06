MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $94,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MetLife by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MetLife by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,575,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 562,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

