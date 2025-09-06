5,912 Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $148.38 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

