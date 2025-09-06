Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. Potlatch has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatch will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Potlatch by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Potlatch by 41.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatch by 61.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

